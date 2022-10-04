Shawn Mendes reveals he has stage fright

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony

Shawn Mendes has toured the globe and performed before millions of fans — but it turns out he struggles with stage fright.

Speaking with Extra ahead of the release of the movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Shawn revealed just how much he has in common with the titular character, which he voices.

“I love the juxtaposition of him being this giant, terrifying creature, and being so sensitive and so scared,” he said of what attracted him to the scarf-wearing reptile. He said Lyle’s character was “a beautiful way to express what it feels like” to be him.

Shawn noted that his career makes him seem larger than life, or even intimidating, but that’s not who he is at all. “He’s super shy. He’s super introverted and [has] stage fright,” he said of all the characteristics he shares with Lyle, noting he “constantly” feels these emotions.

The singer also finds inspiration in Lyle, adding, “I love how vulnerable he is. I feel like I am trying to embody that more at this place in my life.” Shawn also says Lyle taught him to be more honest.

Shawn revealed he does consider this movie an acting debut, even though he only provides the singing voice for Lyle. “There was a lot more acting involved in the way the songs had to be sung than I was expecting,” he said.

Shawn said he is curious about movies and wants to get more involved with them. “This felt like a perfect first step into that world,” he expressed.

﻿Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile arrives in theaters October 7.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.