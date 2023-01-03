Shakira seems to reference Gerard Piqué breakup in heartfelt New Year’s post

J. Countess/Getty Images

﻿Shakira﻿ seemingly opened up about healing from her breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué. The two had been together for 12 years before going their separate ways in June.

The singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts of heading into 2023, writing in Spanish, “Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has surgeon’s hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”

She continued, “Because there are more good people than bad people. More empathetic people than indolent people. There are fewer who leave and more who stay by our side.”

“Our tears are not a waste, they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love,” she closed the heartfelt post.

Shakira previously called the breakup “the darkest hour of my life” in an interview with ELLE. She also hinted her forthcoming album, her first since 2017, will explore her heartbreak.

She called the upcoming effort “therapeutic” because it’s “an incredible outlet for me to make sense of things” and is helping her “make sense of [my emotions].” She has yet to announce a title or release date of the future album.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, share two sons: 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan.

