Sex Offender Arrested in Antioch Township, ID’s Released in Lake Villa Murder-Suicide
Identities, Cause of Death Released in Lake Villa Murder-Suicide
(Waukegan, IL) The identities of two people killed in Lake Villa last week have been released. 9-year-old Adrianna Anderson, and her father 36-year-old Christopher Anderson were both discovered dead in a home last Thursday afternoon. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says both died of sharp force trauma. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says preliminary findings showed that the father took Adrianna’s life before taking his own. The case is being described as a murder-suicide, and remains under investigation.
Registered Sex Offender Charged With More Sex Crimes
(Antioch, IL) A registered sex offender who resides in Antioch Township is under arrest once again. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Michael Olofson was taken into custody Friday, after an investigation into sexual assault claims made back in December. The acts were said to occur around 10 years ago, and involved two females who were, at the time, between the ages of 4 and 12. Both victims were said to be related to the now 50-year-old. Olofson has been hit with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.
Rittenhouse Bail Request in Front of Judge on Thursday
(Kenosha, WI) A Wisconsin judge could decide this week whether to arrest or increase bail on the suspect in a triple shooting that left two dead. Prosecutors want Kyle Rittenhouse taken back into custody, saying he failed to notify them of an address change within the proper time. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha, killing two during August protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting. He was 17 at the time of the incident. He was arrested in Antioch, and shortly after, left the Village…which Antioch Police announced in a Facebook post. It’s unclear where the now 18-year-old is currently staying while free on bail. A hearing is set for Thursday.
Covid-19 Lake County Latest
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw its lowest raw Covid-19 numbers in nearly 4 months, as metrics across the area continue to fall. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County saw a combined 129 new confirmed or probable cases on Sunday (91 of which were in Lake County, along with 4 deaths (2 of which were in Lake County). The area’s positivity rate remained steady at 5.9%, while Covid-linked hospitalizations in the area fell for the 18th straight day. Also as of Sunday, just over 11,600 Lake County residents have been fully vaccinated, which amounts to 1.66% of the county population…statewide that number is now 2.3%
Former Gaming Board Chair Elected New Leader of Illinois GOP
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Republican Party has a new chairman. Top Republicans chose Don Tracy over the weekend, a Springfield attorney and former chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board. In a statement, Tracy says he promises to “lead with honesty, integrity, and the vigor we need to turn Illinois around.” Tracy also made an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2010. The former state GOP chairman, Tim Schneider, announced back in December that he was stepping down from the post.