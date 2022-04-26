Several Businesses Fail Latest Round of Tobacco Compliance

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says several businesses failed tobacco compliance checks. Officials say they checked 67 businesses in the latest round, and that 11 failed to properly check ID, or sold products to those under the age of 21. The failures took place at smoke and vape shops, gas stations and convenience stores in Beach Park, Volo, Wadsworth, Third Lake, Lake Barrington and unincorporated areas of Grayslake, Lake Villa, Gurnee and Deerfield. The clerk in each case received a citation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-26-22)