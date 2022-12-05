‘Sesame Street’ cast member Bob McGrath has died, family says

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO

Bob McGrath, an original Sesame Street cast member, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 90 years old.

“Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” they wrote on Facebook. A cause of death was not given.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces educational children’s programs, wrote on Twitter that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”

“A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world,” the statement continued. “… whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

McGrath’s entertainment career began in 1962 as a singer on Mitch Miller’s hit TV series Sing Along with Mitch, before stepping into his signature role on Sesame Street as the friendly music teacher Bob Johnson in 1969. McGrath was a mainstay on the popular PBS kids series for over five decades and 47 seasons, and was featured in several of the show’s most iconic sequences, including musical performances of “People in Your Neighborhood.”. His final series appearance came in 2017, though he continued to make public appearances at various events tied to Sesame Street.

Beyond the TV series, McGrath was one of the most prominent human faces of the property across various film, video game and sing-a-long productions.

