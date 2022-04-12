Sentencing Today in Melodie Gliniewicz Case

(Waukegan, IL) It is sentencing day for the widow of a former Fox Lake Police officer. Melodie Gliniewicz was charged with helping her then husband, Joe Gliniewicz, embezzle money from a youth policing program, before he staged his suicide in 2015. Melodie pleaded guilty in February to one count of deceptive practices, avoiding trial and getting several more serious charges dropped in exchange. The plea could bring up to 3-years in prison, but prosecutors at the time indicated that they would likely push for a probation sentence for the 57-year-old.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-12-22)