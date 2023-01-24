Senators reference Taylor Swift lyrics amid Ticketmaster’s congressional hearing

ABC

Although Taylor Swift wasn’t on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, she was there in spirit when several lawmakers cited her lyrics during the congressional hearing over Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly in the live entertainment industry.

The hearing was organized following the meltdown in ticketing sales for Taylor’s Eras Tour. Many senators primed to criticize the Ticketmaster-Live Nation conglomerate came poised with sharp words and their best Swift puns.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who requested the hearing, told Ticketmaster executives, “You can’t have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well.’”

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who also initiated the meeting, said, “To be honest, I had hoped as of a few months ago to get the gavel back, but once again [Klobuchar’s] cheer captain, and I’m on the bleachers” — a reference to Swift’s “You Belong with Me.” When talking about Ticketmaster, the senator said, “I think it’s a nightmare dressed like a daydream,” citing Taylor’s “Blank Space.”

Said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I am the problem, it’s me,’” which is a reference to Taylor’s “Anti-Hero.”

For the most part, Republicans and Democrats on the committee seemed united in their stance against Live Nation’s wide reach.

“I want to congratulate you on a stunning achievement … You have brought together Republicans and Democrats,” Blumenthal told Live Nation CEO Joe Berchtold.

