Sen. Ted Cruz calls Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy performance “evil”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

When Madonna introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards Sunday night, she made reference to troublemakers and people who are controversial. Well, mission accomplished — some on Twitter have branded the performance “satanic,” with Sen. Ted Cruz calling it “evil.”

The performance featured Kim singing in a cage surrounded by dancers in devil costumes and lots of fire; Sam was wearing red and a top hat with devil horns on it.

“I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this [performance] from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan,” one viewer tweeted.

Another viewer wrote, “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” Cruz retweeted it and commented, “This…is…evil.”

Another viewer somehow thought Madonna was part of the whole “satanic” plot, comparing her braids to a sculpture of a woman with horns on a New York state courthouse.

“Last night at the Grammys the satanic ritual performed by Sam Smith was introduced by Madonna Who ‘coincidentally’ looked like the new pagan statue in New York City,” they wrote.

But while the trappings of the performance may have been devilish to go along with its title, “Unholy” is really just about a guy cheating on his wife and lying about it. And it won the two a Grammy, to boot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.