Sen. Link to Step Down from Lake County Post, Jobless Rate Drops in Illinois
Link Stepping Down as LC Dem Leader
(Waukegan, IL) The leader of Lake County’s Democratic Party is stepping aside as a cloud of controversy continues to grow over him. State Senator Terry Link says he will leave his leadership post on September 15th. Link said that the decision had been a long time in the making, but political experts believe the choice was made for him when he was hit with federal charges for falsifying tax returns. Some in the party want that resignation date moved up. The long serving State Senator was also linked to a bribery scheme involving then State Rep. Luis Arroyo…though he hasn’t been charged in that case, and has denied his involvement. There are no indications that Link will step down from his seat in Springfield.
Illinois Unemployment Rate Drops
(Springfield, IL) Illinois’ unemployment rate has dropped, but remains behind the national numbers. The Illinois Department of Employment Security said the jobless rate in July fell 3.2%, and currently stands at 11.3%…a little over a percentage point higher than the national rate. Last July’s unemployment rate was just 3.9%, showing how drastically the Coronavirus pandemic, and associated shutdowns have hurt the state’s economy. Sectors showing job gains included education, and health services, while job losses were seen in manufacturing and construction.
Coronavirus Illinois Thursday
(Chicago, IL) For the 2nd straight day, Illinois hit a Coronavirus testing record, but this time, cases fell. The state announced 1,832 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, against 51,612 tests…leading to the lowest daily infection rate since August 9th, and the 3rd lowest of the month. Twenty-seven additional Covid related deaths were also announced, including one in Lake County. Hospitalizations state-wide stayed even, while ICU use by Coronavirus patients bumped up. The highest ICU capacity in the state continues to be the Southwest Suburban Region, which sits at 74%
Coronavirus Lake County Thursday
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus testing increased in Lake County, but like Illinois as a whole, cases fell. According to Illinois Department of Public Health numbers, the county added 77 new cases of the disease on Thursday, against 2,115 tests for a daily rate of 3.6…about 3 percent lower than Wednesday. One new Covid related fatality was announced in the county, bringing the death toll to 453. ICU percentages fell in the northeast suburban hospital region, but was up slightly in the northwest suburban region. Both of those regions contain parts of Lake County.
Gurnee Mills Theater to Open Next Week
(Gurnee, IL) Another entertainment option will be open to Lake County residents starting at the end of next week. National movie chain Marcus Theatres said that they are starting to open their Illinois cinemas once again. The lone location in Lake County is in the Gurnee Mills Mall, and that will open next Friday, August 28th. The movie going experience will change, of course, with facemasks required and social distancing measures in place. AMC, who has a location in the Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, made a similar announcement last week.