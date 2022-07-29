Selena Gomez tears up in emotional video to fans

Selena Gomez is feeling super thankful in the wake of her 30th birthday.
The Only Murders in the Building star, who hit the milestone birthday on July 22, shared a video on TikTok on Thursday to say “thank you to every person that wished me a happy birthday.”
“I got to see some of your messages,” she continued. “I don’t read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted.”
The pop star also showed gratitude for those who donated to the Rare Impact Fund, a charitable organization that aims to “to increase access to mental health services in educational settings,” according to its site.
Selena closed out the minute-long clip with continued thanks as tears welled in her eyes, telling fans, “And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me — for putting up with me.”
