Selena Gomez seemingly responds to Golden Globes body-shaming

Selena Gomez has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t care what the haters say about her body, but in an Instagram video, she seemingly responded to anyone who had a comment about how she looked at the Golden Globes.

In the Instagram Live video, which was shared by a fan on TikTok, Selena is riding in a car with her Golden Globes date — her little sister, Gracie — still wearing her glamorous Valentino gown. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, and then turned to Gracie to ask, “Right?”

“Yeah,” Gracie laughed.

“But we don’t care!” Selena added.

Selena was nominated for a Golden Globe her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and on the carpet, she wore a strapless royal purple velvet gown and a floor-length cape with huge ruffled sleeves.

Selena has spoken in the past about her weight, noting that, partly due to the medication she takes for her health issues, including lupus and kidney problem, “I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”

