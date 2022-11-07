Selena Gomez responds to perceived diss of Francia Raisa

Gomez and Raisa in 2014; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Selena Gomez has responded to criticism that she slighted her friend Francia Raisa.

In her new Rolling Stone cover story interview, Selena said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.“

Raisa, an actress who’s appeared in grown-ish, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and How I Met Your Father, famously donated her kidney to Selena in 2017. She apparently took issue with Selena’s categorization of Taylor as her “only friend in the industry” — if by “industry,” Selena actually meant the entire entertainment industry and not just the music industry.

As allegedly captured in a recent TikTok on an Instagram post highlighting Selena’s quote about Taylor, Raisa wrote “Interesting,” and then quickly deleted the comment. Fans immediately took sides, with some saying that Selena had dissed Raisa, and others defending Selena and saying Raisa should have reached out to Selena privately.

Now, Selena has directly responded to the TikTok: In the comments section, she wrote, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Raisa was also not mentioned at all in Selena’s AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.