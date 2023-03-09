Selena Gomez on what she wishes she could tell her younger self

Selena Gomez candidly shared with fans Wednesday the message she would tell her younger self.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer opened up about what she wished she knew when she was a child. “Something I wish I could tell my younger self is appreciate the face and the body that you have,” she said.

Selena continued, “It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are — and be proud of that.”

The singer shared even more lessons she wishes she could send back in time in a separate Instagram post, where she uploaded a throwback headshot that was taken when she was little.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” the post began. Selena then saluted International Women’s Day, which was Wednesday, and extended that same message to her fanbase.

“I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world,” she wrote.

This message comes a few days after Selena took to TikTok and implored fans in a comment under her makeup tutorial video, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone.”

The singer did not explain what is causing her such distress, but she did say toward the end of her video that she is OK: “I’m the happiest ever.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.