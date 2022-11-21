Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and more to be honored at Variety’s Hitmakers celebration

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and more will be honored at Variety‘s sixth annual Hitmakers celebration next month.

The outlet selected this year’s batch of honorees based on their music’s impact and respective success on the music charts.

Selena will be honored with Film Song of the Year for “My Mind & Me,” which accompanied her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The outlet saluted Selena for the way she let fans know that it’s okay not to be okay.

Dua and Elton John will be saluted with the Hitmaker of the Year honor for their “Cold Heart-PNAU Remix” collaboration.

Lizzo will receive Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” which went viral on TikTok after sparking a dance craze and topped the Billboard Hot 100. The outlet also lauded Lizzo’s Grammy nod for her album Special.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras will be named for Innovators of the Year after “Unholy” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Sam the first openly nonbinary artist and Petras the first transgender singer to go to #1 on the chart.

Kate Bush‘s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” will be awarded Sync of the Year. The hit is the 12th most-consumed song of 2022 after it was featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Latto was named Breakthrough Artist thanks to her hit “Big Energy,” which samples Tom Tom Club‘s 1981 song “Genius of Love.” Variety also lauded her two Grammy nods and her win of Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards.

Imagine Dragons will also be on hand to collect Group of the Year thanks to their explosive hit “Enemy” that was featured on the Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends.

Variety‘s Hitmakers celebration is an invitation-only brunch, which will be held on December 3.

