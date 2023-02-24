Selena Gomez announces social media break after becoming most-followed woman on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is bowing out of social media. The singer made the announcement shortly after becoming the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Selena currently boasts over 382 million followers, which is 2 million more than the former record holder, Kylie Jenner.

Despite the following, the singer said she felt it was a good time to take a step back from social media. While Selena didn’t explicitly state what prompted this move, she hinted during a TikTok live that her decision was fueled by the recent drama concerning Hailey Bieber.

She said in part, “I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much! And I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

To recap, Selena’s fans felt Hailey had been bullying the singer as of late. The Selenators flooded social media with accusations of the model mocking Selena’s physical appearance — such as her weight or how she styled her eyebrows. The fans also circulated Hailey’s posts that they claimed were “proof” of her alleged bullying.

Selena appeared to try to defuse the escalating situation by commenting on a few of those fan-made reaction videos. But she did seemingly put her foot down after a fan shared an old clip of Hailey appearing to gag at the mention of Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift.

Selena commented on that reaction video, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Shortly after that comment went viral, Selena pulled the plug on social media. It is unknown when she’ll return.

