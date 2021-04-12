Second Zion Man Sentenced in ISIS Case, Victim Identified in Fatal Deer Park Crash
Second Zion Man Gets Prison Time in ISIS Case
Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
(Chicago, IL) A second Zion man has been sentenced to prison time, after being convicted of attempting to support foreign terrorists. The US Attorney’s Office for Northern Illinois announced the 13.5-year sentence for Edward Schimenti through a press release. The 39-year-old was convicted back in 2019 on one federal count of conspiring to provide material support and resources to ISIS, and one count of making false statements to the FBI. Schimenti was arrested after attempting to provide cell phones, which he thought were going to be used to detonate explosive devices for the terrorist group.
Man Sentenced on 2020 Conviction
Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
(Pittsburgh, PA) A Lake County man is headed to prison, after a conviction in another state. Michael Decker of Vernon Hills was convicted in early 2020 on federal aggravated ID theft and conspiracy charges. Decker was accused of submitting falsified loan applications to purchase expensive vehicles from Pennsylvania dealerships. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old was just a piece in a wider conspiracy that ran out of Chicago. Decker was hit with 4 years behind bars
Woman Identified in Fatal Deer Park Accident
Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
(Waukegan, IL) A woman killed last week in a three vehicle crash in Deer Park, has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Byronnise Clark of Champaign died of injuries sustained in the wreck that involved a minivan, a gravel hauling truck, and an SUV. Clark was a passenger in the mini-van…the driver of that vehicle also suffered severe injuries. The driver of the gravel truck suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the SUV was unhurt during the incident.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois have continued their high numbers, while deaths continue their lower trend. Illinois Health officials announced just over 29-hundred new cases on Sunday, with 16 deaths…none of which were in Lake County. In the Lake and McHenry County region, known as Region 9, Covid-linked hospital admissions stayed flat, while ICU capacity remained at a relatively low rate of 63%. Area positivity have increased to 4.4%
Covid-19 Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus vaccines continue to get into arms across Illinois, and vaccine eligibility is expanding as of today. Anyone 16 and over, is officially eligible for a vaccine, including in Lake County, though it may take time to secure an appointment. Lake County Health officials say they are also transitioning the Fairground mass vaccination site from a drive-thru site to a walk-in site, in an effort to provide more shots per day. Currently, Illinois has around 22% of the population considered fully vaccinated, that number in Lake County is around 19.8%.
Historic Covered Bridge Hit for the 14th Time Since August
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-12-21
LONG GROVE, Ill. (AP) Authorities say a historic covered bridge in Lake County has been struck by a vehicle for at least the 14th time since August. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a Nashville, Tennessee, man watching his GPS did not see signs declaring the 8-foot, 6-inch clearance of the bridge in Long Grove…and struck it with a U- Haul box truck Friday afternoon. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle and left it temporarily stuck. The driver wasn’t injured but was issued two citations.