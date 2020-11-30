Second Suspect Arrested in May Murder Near Gurnee
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 454 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, but no recorded deaths for the first time since November 13th. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly for the first time in 8 days, and ICU use stands at 71% capacity. The Region’s positivity stands at 12.8 percent, down nearly 3 percent in two weeks. Statewide, just under 72-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Sunday with 57 deaths.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes continue to make up a very small amount of Illinois’ Covid-19 cases, they continue to make up a majority of deaths. According to stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities statewide make up just 6.5% of all Coronavirus cases, but just over 50% of the state’s death toll. Lake County wise, those same facilities make up 7.5% of cases, but just under 63% of all county Coronavirus fatalities. Lake County Health Department stats show that the highest concentration of confirmed cases in the county, about 77%, occur in those ages 10 to 60…but that same group only accounts for 10% of county deaths…nearly all of those have been in the 40 to 60 age group.
Second Suspect Arrested in Gurnee Area Murder
(Gurnee, IL) A second suspect has been arrested in a Gurnee area murder that took place earlier this year. Elliot Jones was shot and killed back in May outside of his Grandwood Park home. Investigators say a pair of individuals had planned to rob Jones, and during the incident, one of the pair fired the fatal shots. 22-year-old Donterrance Nixon of Waukegan was arrested shortly after the incident, and has since been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder. The investigation continued and a connection was drawn to Jordae Wilson of Waukegan. A first-degree murder warrant was issued for his arrest in late September, but the 19-year-old evaded capture until November 22nd, when he was arrested in Kenosha. Wilson is currently awaiting extradition to Lake County.
Lake Zurich Pastor Steps Aside During Child Abuse Investigation
(Lake Zurich, IL) A Pastor at a Lake County church has been asked to step away from the ministry while an investigation moves forward. The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese says child abuse allegations have been leveled against David Ryan, who currently holds court at the Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Zurich. The report claims that Ryan abused several minors nearly 25 years ago, while assigned to a facility in Des Plaines. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office is looking into the matter, and says at this point, these are allegations and no charges have been filed. A Mundelein pastor will take over at the Lake Zurich parish, while the investigation continues.
Legal Group to Help Illinoisans Clear Marijuana Convictions
CHICAGO (AP) A new legal group will help people with marijuana convictions clear their records. New Leaf Illinois launched early in November as part of the state’s law legalizing recreational cannabis. Under the law, people with low-level marijuana convictions can have their records expunged. New Leaf, a state-sponsored program, will help people do that. Backers say it’s a critical step in undoing the harm from the war on drugs.