Second Person Dies From Late September Wauconda Crash
Vander Tuuk 10-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) One person has been identified, while a second person has died from a crash last month in Wauconda. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Aria Albertelli of Barrington was behind the wheel of a vehicle back on September 25th, when her car slammed into the back end of a dump truck that was hauling a trailer with a bulldozer. The incident took place along Route 12 near Case Road. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead the same day. Meanwhile, her 16-year-old female passenger was injured in the crash, and passed away on Wednesday. Both victims died of blunt force injuries sustained in the wreck, which remains under investigation. The dump truck’s driver was uninjured.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-1-20
(Chicago, IL) A test increase of nearly 13-thousand pushed new positive Coronavirus tests over the 2-thousand mark once again on Wednesday. Illinois Health officials announced 2,273 new positive tests along with 35 related fatalities. Of those, 159 came from Lake County with one death. Even with the high case number, the two regions that cover Lake County remain on the lower side when it comes to state hospitalizations. Statewide, those Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were both up, especially in Chicago, and nearly everything south. As far as fatalities, Lake County saw two fewer in September than in August with 24. Statewide positivity continues to hover at 3.6%.
IDPH Releases Halloween Guidelines
Vander Tuuk 10-1-20
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health has released their guidelines for Halloween this year. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IDPH is recommending a different type of trick-or-treating this year. Health officials are recommending that people only travel the streets with their direct families, wear masks at all time, and stay 6 feet from those passing out candy. They also recommend no group Halloween parties.
Illinois to Get Share of Data Breach Settlement
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-1-20
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Health insurer Anthem has agreed to another multimillion-dollar settlement over a cyberattack on its technology that exposed the personal information of nearly 79 million people. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it will pay $39.5 million to settle an investigation by a group of state attorneys general. Anthem said it was the last open investigation into the 2015 attack. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Illinois will receive a little over 1.7-million-dollars of that settlement money.