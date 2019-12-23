Search Warrant Leads to Drug, Weapons Arrest of North Chicago Man
Photo Taken In Czech Republic, Prague
Gang Member Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Vander Tuuk 12-23-19
(North Chicago, IL) A search warrant served in North Chicago has led to the arrest of a documented street gang member. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the warrant was served in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street. Inside the residence, investigators found cocaine, paraphernalia, two handguns and ammunition. Ruben Garcia has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal, as well as several drug charges. The 30-year-old is being held on a 350-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court in early January.
ID Made in Fatal Lake Villa Crash
Vander Tuuk 12-23-19
(Lake Villa, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has released one identity from last week’s fatal crash in Lake Villa. The death was part of a three vehicle crash last Thursday along Route 59. Killed in the crash was 64-year-old Nancy Siedlecki of Spring Grove. Her infant grandson was also killed in the crash, while another young child, and two people in another vehicle suffered serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the Coroner’s Office.
Waukegan Man Gets Prison for OD Death in McHenry
Vander Tuuk 12-23-19
(McHenry, IL) A Waukegan man is going to prison, for his role in a fatal drug overdose in McHenry County. Jermal Johnson was originally charged with drug induced homicide in the October 2018 death of Jennifer Richards in McHenry. Johnson pleaded guilty to just one count, and was hit with 6 years in prison…though the 49-year-old will likely serve closer to 4 and a half years.