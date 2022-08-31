Sea, sick: Peacock drops teaser to COVID documentary ‘Hell of a Cruise’

Peacock

What was supposed to be a luxury cruise aboard the Diamond Princess in January 2020 turned into a floating horror story when passengers and crew members were infected with COVID-19.

That’s the subject of Peacock’s upcoming documentary Hell of a Cruise, the teaser for which just dropped. The streamer teases, “When passengers and crew members boarded … they had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them,” and what began as a floating paradise became a “claustrophobic nightmare.”

Passengers and crew members were quarantined aboard the ship for 14 days, many in tiny rooms, turning the ship into a floating prison.

“The Diamond Princess was ground zero” for the pandemic, one interviewee says in the snippet.

The film boasts hours of never-before-seen self-shot footage from people who found themselves stranded aboard the ship, as case numbers rose — and fear and uncertainty reached epidemic levels.

Making matters worse, a week after their trip to nowhere began, other cruise ships were put to sea, “where the same nightmare occurred again.”

The documentary debuts September 14.

