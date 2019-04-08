Scare Pranks: Funny/Not Funny

If you are a fan of the Ellen DeGeneres show, you know she likes to scare her guests from time to time. I, myself, have been known to pull a scare-prank from time to time. Sometimes the results are quite funny and sometimes not so funny.

I came across this video today and, I have to be honest, I thought of doing something similar. What, ironically, scares me about this is retaliation. Ellen has a controlled environment. Her studio. Also, her guests are even prepared for something like this to happen. When you’re doing it in public, especially in a conceal and carry state, you might be taking your life into your hands.

Still, the video I found today did make me laugh a bit and I’m glad most of the people took it well. Be careful if you decide to try something likes this yourself. I would hate to read about a scare prank gone wrong.