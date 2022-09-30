Sarah Jessica Parker’s stepfather’s death reportedly behind gala no-show

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

The “family emergency” that caused Sarah Jessica Parker to be an unexpected no-show at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala Wednesday night has been revealed.

Page Six reports Parker’s stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, died that day, and as it turns out, Parker never made it to the event at all because of it; the publication previously reported that she made a hasty exit after arriving to the annual event she founded 10 years ago.

A statement from SJP’s family to Page Six reported Forste died at 76 “after an unexpected and rapid illness.”

“In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker,” the message continued in part.

