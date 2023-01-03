Sara Bareilles announces engagement to Joe Tippett

Vivien Killilea/Peacock

Sara Bareilles started 2023 with a bang, announcing her engagement to Joe Tippett.

The singer and actress shared the news in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day. Alongside a photo of the couple looking lovingly into each other’s eyes — and with Sara wearing a gold band on that finger — she wrote, “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES.”

“@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you,” Bareilles continued. “So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.”

Tippett also shared the moment with his followers in a post shared on Monday.

“I’m going to marry this woman,” he captioned a photo of the Girls5Eva star. “Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart.”

Bareilles, 43, and Tippett, 40, met in 2015 while auditioning for the Broadway show Waitress. They recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary.

