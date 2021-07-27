San Francisco Is Replacing More Than 3,000 Public Trash Cans At A Hefty Cost

San Francisco is looking to replace their public trash cans throughout the city. The city plans to try out three prototypes from November 2021 to January 2022.
Which trash can would you pick for San Francisco?
Vote here: https://t.co/SZnBXPaYo3 pic.twitter.com/7jOajHhyLs
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 23, 2021
Which trash can would you pick for San Francisco?
Vote here: https://t.co/SZnBXPaYo3 pic.twitter.com/7jOajHhyLs
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 23, 2021
Cost does not seem to be an issue. The prototypes of the models they’ve had designed cost $20,000 each. With more than 3,000 public trash cans throughout the city, that’s a cost totaling more than $60 MILLION. When put into mass production, the price of the trash cans should come down.
The trash cans have a sensor inside that will notify city workers when the trash can is almost full. They’re also harder for people to break into, rummage through and leave a mess.