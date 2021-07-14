Ruse Burglary Warning from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Kenosha Woman Arrested for Violating DUI Sentence
(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha woman is being held in the Lake County Jail, after being picked up on a warrant. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Dorothy Parker was picked up on July 7th. Court records show a warrant was issued for the 30-year-old when she allegedly violated the parameters of a sentence given to her for a previous conviction on an aggravated DUI with no valid license. Parker is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. She is due in court next Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Once Again Warns of Ruse Burglaries
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued another warning about an increase in reported ruse burglaries. The crimes occur when suspects pretend to be someone from a utility company, landscaper, repairman or other occupation. One suspect then draws a homeowner outside under the pretense of the job, and keeps him occupied while another person sneaks inside to steal items. Most of the ruse burglary incidents prey on the elderly. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says you should never let anyone into your home without a previously scheduled appointment…and if the person claims to be a government worker, demand identification. If you feel you have been a victim of this type of crime, contact law enforcement.
Lake County Board New Member Sworn In
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has a new member. J. Kevin Hunter was sworn in on Tuesday as the new District 5 trustee, replacing longtime Board member Judy Martini. Martini announced her resignation in May, saying she wanted to spend more time on things outside of the political realm. Hunter has previous experience working as a Grant High School school board member, as well as an elected official in both Grant Township and Fox Lake.