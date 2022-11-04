Round Lake Man Convicted of Murdering Woman Over Video Game Console

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County jury has found a Round Lake man guilty of killing a woman over a video game console. Alonzo Campos Jr. was convicted on 5 counts of first degree murder, as well as home invasion stemming from the May, 2019 stabbing death of Mariana Castro-Tellez. Prosecutors say Campos went to the victims home to collect money he believed he was owed for a pawned PlayStation 4. The 23-year-old now faces up to 60-years behind bars…no sentencing date has yet been set.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-4-22)