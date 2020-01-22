Round Lake Day Care Provider Charged in Infant Death Last Year
Round Lake Day Care Provider Faces Manslaughter in Child Death
(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake woman is expected in court today, after being charged with the death of an infant last year. Jane Korzun is charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful restraint, child endangerment and more in connection with the death of a 3-month-old last August. Korzun ran an in-home day care at the time of the incident, which was ruled by the Coroner’s Office to be a homicide. The official cause of death was listed as “asphyxiation caused by an unsafe sleeping environment.” The 52-year-old is currently free on bond.
Armed Robbery, and Attempted Armed Robbery Investigations in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating an armed robbery. Authorities say they were called to the Quickstop Food in the 6-hundred block of Greenwood on Saturday night. Two males were said to enter the store, one pointing a handgun. The pair were said to make off with an unknown amount of money and property. Earlier Saturday, a pair of males was said to enter the Hoagie Hut in the 28-hundred block of Grand Avenue. A gun was displayed, but the suspects fled before anything could be taken No injuries were reported in either incident. Police say while the crimes appear similar, they are currently investigating them as separate events.
Warrant Arrest Announced by Lake County Sheriff’s Office
(Waukegan, IL) A high value warrant arrest has been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Malik Jenkins of Milwaukee was taken into custody on January 17th near Route 45 and Grand Avenue in unincorporated Gurnee. Jenkins was wanted in Wisconsin on a charge of physical abuse of a child. He was also wanted in Lake County on charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and being a fugitive from justice. The 25-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on Friday.
Illinois: Error Registered a Possible 545 Noncitizen Voters
Associated Press 1-22-20
CHICAGO (AP) Officials say a computer error in Illinois’ new automatic voter registration system may have led to 545 non-U.S. citizens being registered to vote, 16 of whom cast ballots. The Illinois secretary of state’s office has acknowledged the mistake, saying it was an isolated incident. Officials are working to confirm how many people were mistakenly registered and canceling improper registrations. A group of Republican lawmakers has called for an immediate hearing into the issue, calling it a “serious breach” of voter protections. Illinois made automatic voter registration law in 2017, but it wasn’t fully in swing until last year.