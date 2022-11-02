Round Lake Beach Man Gets Prison in Fatal DUI Crash

Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept. (Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept., ASCII, 111 components, 111

(Waukegan, IL) A former Round Lake Beach man is on his way to prison for his role in a crash that killed two women. Victor Ortiz was found guilty back in mid-August of four varying counts of aggravated DUI stemming from a June, 2019 crash near Route 60 and Fairfield Road. The incident killed 56-year-old Barbara Gaulke of Ingleside, and 64-year-old Sandra Forscht of Round Lake. The 54-year-old was arrested when he tried to flee the country after the crash. Ortiz was sentenced on Tuesday to 17-years behind bars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-2-22)