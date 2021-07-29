Round Lake Beach Man Gets New Charges While Behind Bars

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man already behind bars for charges he received earlier this year, is facing new charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Michael Barkus was being disruptive while at the jail in late June…and at one point charged and punched a corrections officer. An investigation was launched, and Barkus recently had three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting added to his rap sheet. The 33-year-old was already facing charges of domestic battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Bond for Barkus remains 150-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-29-21)