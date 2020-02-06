Round Lake Beach Man Arrested for Selling Stolen Firearms
Round Lake Beach Man Arrested for Selling Stolen Firearms
Vander Tuuk 2-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested, for reportedly selling stolen firearms. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Hudson was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly selling a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Ingleside. Prior to that, he was accused of selling another gun that had been reported stolen out of McHenry. The 24-year-old now faces 4 felony weapons counts. Bond has been set at 150-thousand-dollars…he’s due back in court on the 26th.
14 Arrests Made in Human Trafficking Suppression Operation
Vander Tuuk 2-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) Fourteen people have been arrested as part of an operation to suppress the demand for purchased sex. The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group and other local law enforcement performed the multi-day operation in January at a Gurnee area hotel. Those arrested were all males, and ranged in age from 25 to 62-. The suspects originated from areas including Waukegan, North Chicago and Gurnee…one suspect was from Glenview in Cook County, and three suspects were from Wisconsin. All have been charged with one count of solicitation of a sexual act.
Man Arrested in Catalytic Converter Thefts
Vnader Tuuk 2-6-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have made an arrest in a recent series of catalytic converter thefts. Over the last couple of weeks, the incidents have been occurring on vehicles in Zion, Gurnee, and Waukegan, as well as parts of unincorporated Lake County, and into Kenosha County. On Tuesday night, Zion authorities took Joseph Grana of Waukegan into custody on a warrant out of Kenosha County…then connected him to the recent string of thefts. The 32-year-old is now charged in Lake County with felony theft and criminal damage to property. Further charges are expected
One Dead, Two Sickened in Legionnaires’ Disease Case in Vernon Hills
Vander Tuuk 2-6-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) Legionnaires’ disease has killed one person, and sickened two at a Vernon Hills senior living center. Lake County Health Department officials say they are investigating the outbreak at Brookdale Senior Living. Officials with the center say they contacted Health Department officials on Monday about the issue. Health officials say they haven’t yet been able to pinpoint the exact source of the Legionnaires’ bacteria, nor can they comment on the condition of the sick individuals.
Illinois Tax Amnesty Collects More Than $237M in Back Taxes
Associated Press 2-6-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Department of Revenue says it collected more than $237 million in back taxes during a six-week tax amnesty period last fall. That revenue from more than 63,000 delinquent taxpayers exceeded the $175 million that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration was expecting. Revenue department officials say the final tally could be higher because they’re still reviewing some payments. The amnesty period ran from the Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 and allowed qualified taxpayers to avoid paying penalties and interest by paying off outstanding state tax liability incurred between June 30, 2011, and July 1, 2018.
Illinois officials: 1 Noncitizen Voted in Registration Error
Associated Press 2-6-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials say at least one non-U.S. citizen voted after an error in the state’s automatic vote registration system mistakenly registered over 500 people who said they weren’t citizens. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office released the information Wednesday during a hearing in Springfield. On the same day, State Board of Election officials revised their numbers, saying 16 people of 545 registered voters cast ballots instead of 15. Nine voters are likely U.S. citizens since they have long voter histories, leaving six people in question. White says he takes responsibility for the error and put his staff on notice.
Ban Proposed on Red-Light Cameras, Heart of Bribery Scheme
Associated Press 2-6-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Red-light enforcement cameras would be banned in some suburban communities under legislation that won Illinois House committee approval Wednesday. The measure is sponsored by Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican from Barrington Hills. It would ban photo enforcement of traffic violations in some Chicago suburbs, where McSweeney and other critics complain they are unfair revenue-generators. The cameras were spotlighted last week with the guilty pleas of an ex-state senator who admitted taking bribes from a red-light vendor in exchange for being a “protector” of the industry in the General Assembly.