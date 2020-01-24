Round Lake Area Man Arrested for Trying to Sell Stolen Property
Round Lake Area Man Arrested on Burglary, Theft Charges
(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake area man is facing charges, after reportedly stealing items, then trying to sell them through Facebook. Officials say a neighbor of Michael Schuerr had been burglarized of tools, but located them when he walked a man to the 39-year-old’s home. The man said he was there to buy tools he had seen on the Facebook Marketplace. When the stolen tools were recognized, Schuerr reportedly fled…but was caught and held by the neighbor and another good Samaritan. A follow up investigation found more stolen property at the suspect’s home…he is now charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary, and was wanted on a failure to appear warrant. More charges are also possible.
Lake Barrington Crash Victim Identified
(Waukegan, IL) A woman that died in a Lake Barrington crash has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Angela Parisi of Algonquin was killed late on Tuesday night, when her vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, went into a ditch, struck a tree, rolled over and came to rest back on the road. Her vehicle was then hit by a Toyota, who’s driver sustained minor injuries. The 30-year-old’s cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology is pending, and the incident remains under investigation.
Injuries Reported in Waukegan High School Fight
(Waukegan, IL) Two people went to the hospital for treatment after a fight involving scissors at the Waukegan High School. The incident was said to take place on Wednesday at the Brookside campus. Officials say two students started fighting in a classroom, and a 3rd person stepped in. It’s unclear which of the three produced the scissors. One student went to the hospital for a small cut, while another complained of back pain. The 3rd student was not injured. Police are looking into the matter, but no arrests or charges have been announced.
Freight Train Problem Lasts Seven Hours
(Grayslake, IL) A broken down freight train caused a major headache for Lake County commuters. The train broke down early Thursday morning, blocking three railroad crossings in the Grayslake area, including the major intersection of Routes 120 and 83. Officials say a part between two rail cars broke, causing the stoppage. The issue not only caused problems on the roadways, but on the rails as well, as Metra experienced delays because of the broken down freight train. It took some seven hours to clear the train from the blocked crossings, which were open in time for the afternoon commute.