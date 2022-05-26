Round Lake Area Fire Destroys Home, Injures Two

(Round Lake, IL) A large fire in Round Lake closed roads, injured two, and left a home with extensive damage. The blaze broke out around 6:30 Wednesday morning along North Wabash Avenue. The blaze was said to be under control about 50 minutes later but crews remained on scene for several hours after. Everyone was able to escape from the home, but one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and another required hospitalization for non-life threatening injuries. No monetary damage estimate was released, but the home was considered uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-26-22)