Round Lake Area Accident Leaves One With Life-Threatening Injuries, Two Others Hurt

(Round Lake, IL) Multiple injuries were reported after a crash near Round Lake. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday evening in the area of Route 60 and Wilson Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a Hyundai driven by a 44-year-old Volo woman was westbound on 60 when her vehicle struck a guardrail and went into the eastbound lanes. It was there that her vehicle struck a Subaru driven by a 68-year-old McHenry County woman. The Volo woman was located outside of her vehicle when authorities arrived, though they aren’t sure if she was ejected, or collapsed after getting out of the vehicle…she was rushed to Advocate Condell with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru and her 18-year-old passenger were both treated for minor injuries on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-9-22)