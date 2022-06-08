Robert De Niro says he's “not NOT a fan” of Taylor Swift

Robert De Niro was asked point blank if he’s a fan of Taylor Swift and he provided a rather interesting answer.
Variety reports the acting legend was promoting the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, and was asked about a particular addition to this year’s screening roster — the 10-minute version of Taylor’s “All Too Well.”
Taylor wrote and directed the short film, which stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’ Brien, as well as Canadian producer Shawn Levy. It’ll premiere at Tribeca later this month.
De Niro was asked what he thinks about the pop singer’s music and responded with a laugh, “I have all of her albums.”
He then clarified, “I’m not NOT a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”
De Niro then revealed the singer he is a fan of — Jennifer Lopez, who’s screening her Netflix documentary, Halftime, at the festival. He raved of their long friendship and gushed, “She’s hung in there. She’s terrifically professional.”
