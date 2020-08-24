RLB Police Officer Investigated for Punch, County Dems Looks for Early Ouster of Link
Round Lake Beach Punching Video Investigated
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are investigating, after video of one of their officers punching a subject surfaced. In a statement from the Police Department, they said the officer punched the woman after she bit him on the leg, as he was helping to get her attached to an ambulance gurney. Both the officer and woman received hospital treatment. Police say the kind of strike seen is within department policy when being attacked, though they still called the video “disturbing.” Authorities have called for an external evaluation of the incident. The involved officer has not yet been named.
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider in Old Mill Creek
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Old Mill Creek, IL) A crash in the Old Mill Creek area killed one person. The incident took place on Saturday night along Hunt Club Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle being driven by a 63-year-old Gurnee man left the road for unknown reasons, and he was ejected from the bike. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Lake County Dems Look to Ouster Link from Party Leadership Early
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Democrats have called a special meeting, looking to oust State Senator Terry Link from his leadership position earlier than he anticipated. Link last week announced his intent to step down as Lake County’s Democratic Party leader effective September 15th. But several people want him out earlier, saying with the elections upcoming, they didn’t want the distractions of his alleged impropriety. Link has been hit with a federal charge of filing a false tax return, and has been linked to a bribery scheme that forced a State Representative to resign. The special meeting is set for next Monday.
Coronavirus Illinois Sunday
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw a drop in Coronavirus cases, despite a 5th straight day of over 50-thousand tests. The state announced 1,893 cases and 6 related deaths, with no fatalities in Lake County. The daily positive infection rate was 3.5% while the rolling 7-day rate fell to 4.2%. Coronavirus linked hospitalizations fell to their lowest rate since August 2nd, though Covid-related ICU use did increase…though most of that was in the central part of the state. The highest ICU capacity percentages currently stand in the Southwest Suburban Region and the Edwardsville Region.
Coronavirus Lake County Sunday
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County reported under 50 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, and one of the lowest daily infection rates of the month. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show just 49 new cases, and the second straight day without a fatality. The county’s daily infection rate was a 3.1%, while the overall infection rate has fallen nearly a percentage point since the beginning of the month. ICU use in the Northeast Hospital Region fell back to 54%, while the Northwest Suburban Region remained at 48%. Both of those regions include portions of Lake County.
Long Term Care Coronavirus Stats
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Lake County nursing homes saw a decrease in deaths last week. Stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health show that Lake County long term care facilities make up just over 15% of the county’s Covid-19 cases, and just over 67% of the area’s deaths…that number is down nearly 10% from last week. Statewide, a little over 12% of Coronavirus cases come from nursing homes, which is a drop from last week. 55% of the state’s Covid deaths have been attributed to those facilities…a number that has not fluctuated much over the last 5 weeks.
Nursing Home Complaints Neglected During Pandemic
Vander Tuuk 8-24-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health has acknowledged that complaints at Illinois Nursing Homes went without investigation during the Coronavirus pandemic. IDPH says for 3 and ½ months, neglect and abuse allegations were basically ignored. The state says they have hired a consulting firm and a former federal prosecutor to conduct what is being called a “top to bottom, independent review” of the department that oversees long term care facilities. Nursing homes were hard hit by Covid-19, and make up 55% of the state’s Coronavirus death toll.
Illinois’ Seniors Struggle to Schedule Tests Amid Pandemic
Associated Press 8-24-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ incoming high school seniors have been struggling to register for standardized testing ahead of college application season, after the Coronavirus pandemic caused testing dates to be canceled. Students weren’t able to take the SAT at schools in April, and ACT tests in the spring and summer were canceled after sites closed. It’s unclear if or when those tests will be available this year.