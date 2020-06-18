RLB Man Hospitalized After “In Custody” Incident, Coronavirus Positive Daily Infection Rate Just 1.8%
RLB Man “Brain Dead” After Swallowing Bag of Cocaine
Vander Tuuk 6-18-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released information on an incident earlier this month that left a man hospitalized. On June 10th, police were called to a gas station about a man who reportedly caused several disturbances, and leveled threats against employees. That suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abel Rosiles was arrested for disorderly conduct. Officers, however, noticed Rosiles was having trouble breathing, and attempted the Heimlich Maneuver unsuccessfully. Paramedics were able to dislodge a plastic bag containing cocaine from the 21-year-old’s throat…and rushed him to the hospital where he was considered alive, but with no brain activity. Round Lake Beach Police have requested the help of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force to perform an independent investigation into the situation.
Coronavirus Wednesday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-18-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus percentages continue to fall across the area, including one of the lowest daily rates recorded. Illinois health officials announced 546 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 87 deaths, including three in Lake County. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,485, while Lake County bumped up to 389. All positive infection rates fell, including the daily rate, which was at just 1.8%. The 7-day rolling rate, which started the month over 6%, has fallen to 2.8%. Overall hospitalizations fell once again, while ICU use by Covid patients remained relatively unchanged.
EtO Testing Complete For Now in Gurnee, Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 6-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) The latest round of air testing outside of a pair of Lake County plants is complete. The testing was done outside of Medline in Waukegan and Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee, to determine if improvements at the plants lowered the levels of a cancer causing chemical. Ethylene Oxide became a hot button issue last year, because of the emissions from the two facilities. Results from the air testing is now being reviewed by the Illinois EPA.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
Vander Tuuk 6-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing scam in the area. Officials say the scammers are able to spoof the main office phone numbers of the Sheriff’s Office to make it look like a call is coming from them. The caller then tells the resident that they have an active arrest warrant, and will be taken into custody unless they purchase a certain amount of gift cards. Authorities say if you get a call like this, simply hang up, and do not give out any financial information. Similar scams involving multiple police, fire, and Government offices have been reported over the past few years.
Identity Theft Suspects Arrested by Lake Forest Police
Vander Tuuk 6-18-20
(Lake Forest, IL) Police in Lake Forest have announced the arrest of two men from south suburban Homer Glen. Jamelle McBride and Brenden Butler were the subject of an investigation that started back in 2018, when a Lake Forest man said his financial identity was used to fraudulently purchase goods. Authorities say the 32 and 22-year-old suspects are accused of purchasing close to 1-million-dollars worth of goods including appliances and lawn equipment…some of which was sold on-line. Both suspects face charges of continuing a financial criminal enterprise and identity theft…while McBride also faces weapons charges, as well as money laundering and tax evasion.
Pritzker Announces Rent Support and Business Relief Fund
Associated Press 6-18-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois residents and small business owners struggling to pay mortgages and rent, because of th e coronavirus pandemic, will have access to $900 million in grants. State officials say $150 million of the funds will be available for emergency rental assistance, with the same amount for mortgage assistance, beginning in August. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly one in three Illinois adults have either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or are worried about their ability to pay next month’s rent. The governor also announced that the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will soon begin distributing the first $60 million installment of Business Interruption Grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act.