Rittenhouse Trial Now in the Hands of Jurors

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Jurors are set to begin deliberating today at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Closing arguments took place on Monday, with prosecutors calling Rittenhouse a “wannabe soldier” who provoked a confrontation, while the defense says the former Antioch resident feared for his life and acted in self-defense after being ambushed by a “crazy person.” Eighteen jurors have been hearing the case; the 12 who will decide the 18-year-old’s fate and the six who will be designated alternates will be determined by the drawing of names from a lottery drum. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two, during August 2020 riots and protests over the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-16-21)