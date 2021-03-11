Rittenhouse Trial Delayed, Illinois Sees Record Low Covid ICU Patients
Rittenhouse Trial Delayed Until At Least November
Vander Tuuk 3-11-21
(Kenosha, IL) A Lake County teen accused of shooting three people in Kenosha, killing two, won’t go to trial by the end of the month. Kyle Rittenhouse is facing charges of murder and more, for the triple shooting that took place last August, during the height of protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting. Trial for the now 18-year-old former Antioch resident was supposed to start on March 29th…but during a hearing on Wednesday both prosecutors and the defense said they needed more time to work on the case. The judge agreed to the delay and set a new trial date for November 1st, though he also warned that further delays could be forthcoming.
Arrest Made in Fatal Crash
Vander Tuuk 3-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) An arrest has been made in a fatal crash two summers ago. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office weekly arrest report says Timothy Sampson was picked up in Waukegan on March 5th on an outstanding warrant. Court records indicate that the 42-year-old is currently charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of aggravated DUI/reckless homicide. The Waukegan man is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 200-thousand-dollar bond…and is due in court on March 22nd.
Subject Wanted Out of State, Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man wanted on an out of state warrant, has been arrested in Lake County. Delron Harris was wanted in Story County, Iowa on an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic battery with strangulation. He was taken into custody in Deerfield on March 5th. The 28-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, awaiting extradition to Iowa. According to jail documents, Harris is due back in a Lake County courtroom on March 24th.
Coronavirus Lake County, Illinois Sets New Low for ICU Patients
Vander Tuuk 3-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases rose in Lake County on Wednesday, but that minor bump came with the week’s highest testing numbers. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 109 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease with 2 related fatalities. In Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions were down, while positivity was up one-tenth to 3.5%. ICU capacity was up to 68%, even though the state announced the fewest Covid patients (242) in the state’s ICU’s since records started being kept last April.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus vaccines continue their slow, but steady crawl into the arms of Illinois residents. The state announced just under 105-thousand administered vaccine doses in their Wednesday report, up over 29-thousand from Tuesday’s numbers. Overall, just over 3.5-million doses have been doled out with 9.8% of the state’s population considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, close to 169-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered with just over 7.8% of the county population considered fully vaccinated.