Rittenhouse Speaks to Newspaper, Fatal Crash in Beach Park
Rittenhouse Makes First Public Statement Since August Kenosha Shooting
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-20-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) An Antioch teen charged with shooting three people, and killing two, during a Wisconsin protest, said he used pandemic relief funds to pay for a gun that a friend purchased for him. Kyle Rittenhouse spoke to The Washington Post by phone. He told the newspaper he was on furlough from the YMCA and used the $1,200 he got from coronavirus Illinois unemployment to buy the gun. The 17-year-old is charged with opening fire during an August protest over the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha Police. He’s charged with first-degree murder and more for the incident.
Vander Tuuk 11-20-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 762 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Thursday, with 9 related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations headed back up, while ICU use remained at 58% capacity for the 2nd straight day. The region’s positivity fell for a 3rd straight day to 15.7%. Statewide, Thursday’s numbers included around 14,600 confirmed and probable cases, with 168 related fatalities.
Fatal Beach Park Crash
Vander Tuuk 11-20-20
(Beach Park, IL) A crash in Beach Park left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place Wednesday night around 7 o’clock when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Green Bay Road near Waldo Avenue. The 76-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Beach Park woman, is currently not facing any charges. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit, and the Coroner’s Office.
Illinois Governor to Speaker: End ‘Political Circus’
Associated Press 11-20-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor says the speaker of the House should answer questions about a bribery scheme in which federal prosecutors have implicated him, or resign. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said that Illinois taxpayers “don’t deserve a political circus” after Speaker Michael Madigan’s closest confidante and three others were indicted. Utility giant ComEd admitted trading Madigan favors, including do-nothing jobs for connected friends, in exchange for helpful legislation. Madigan issued a statement noting that he has not been accused of a crime and is innocent of wrongdoing. Three more House Democrats also withdrew support for a 19th term by Madigan when a new General Assembly convenes in January.
IHSA Agrees to “Pause” of All Winter Sports
Vander Tuuk 11-20-20
(Springfield, IL) After initially going against Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois High School Association is agreeing to a “pause” in all winter sports. As part of the state’s Tier 3 mitigation plans that start today, indoor youth and adult sports, be it travel or recreational leagues, are being forced to halt. The IHSA says while they didn’t agree with the Governor at first, the rising Coronavirus cases across the state has changed their mind. Officials say they will revisit the “pause” in early December, then again in mid-December, and say they hope teams can get back to work soon.