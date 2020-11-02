Rittenhouse Extradited to Kenosha, Covid Cases Continue Rise in Lake County
Rittenhouse Extradited to Kenosha County
Vander Tuuk 11-2-20
(Antioch, IL) An Antioch teen accused of shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha, is on his way to face murder charges. A Lake County Judge moved extradition forward on Friday for Kyle Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old reportedly opened fire back in August during the 3rd day of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse will now face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and more.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-2-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced just under 7-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, along with 35 related fatalities. Of those, 340 positives came from Lake County, with 2 new deaths. In Region 9 which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-related hospitalizations increased to 21, though ICU capacity continues to hover around 50%, which is the 2nd best of the state’s 11 regions. Positivity in the region has increased to 9.7%.
Illinois’ High Court Expands Project to Reduce Appeal Cases
Associated Press 11-2-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court is expanding a program that recruits volunteer attorneys in an effort to shorten the backlog of criminal appeals. The six-month pilot program was launched in northern Illinois, where appeals can take so long that sometimes people are acquitted after they have completed their sentences. The program will be available in the entire state by December. Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke said the program has already reduced the backlog of criminal appeals cases. Since its February launch, 75 attorneys have adopted 45 cases and filed 18 briefs.