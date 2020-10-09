Rittenhouse Attorneys Argue Against Extradition Again, Madigan Again Under Fire
Attorneys: Extraditing Antioch Teen Would ‘Turn Him Over to Mob’
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-9-20
CHICAGO (AP) Defense attorneys say sending an Antioch teen accused of killing two people, to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested one day after the August 25th shootings, that took place during protests over the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha Police. He has been held in juvenile detention in Vernon Hills since. Attorneys for the 17-year-old argued Thursday that he was acting in self-defense and sending him to Wisconsin authorities would violate his constitutional rights. They also argue that Wisconsin prosecutors and Illinois authorities didn’t follow legal technicalities required for extradition.
Zion Police Residential Burglary Arrest
Vander Tuuk 10-9-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest after month long burglary investigation. Authorities say Robert Hollins was taken into custody for several home and garage burglaries stemming back to early September. The 30-year-old now faces 5 counts of residential burglary, and one count of burglary. Hollins’ bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars. He’s due back in court on October 21st.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-9-20
(Chicago, IL) A pool over 72-thousand Coronavirus tests, led to 3,059 positives and 32 deaths in Illinois. Of those, 138 positives were recorded in Lake County, but without a fatality. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased, but mainly in the western portion of the state. In Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, ICU capacity sits at 51%, a slight increase, while the area’s average positivity stands at 5.6%, also a minor increase.
Crimestoppers ID Theft Suspect Sought
Vander Tuuk 10-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Kelvin Dorsey is wanted on a 50-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for identity theft. He is described as a 24-year-old black male, about 6 foot 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Dorsey, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a cash reward of up to 1-thousand-dollars.
GOP Leader Tells Madigan, Answer Questions, or Resign
Vander Tuuk 10-9-20
(Springfield, IL) A legislative committee probe into alleged corruption by House Speaker Michael Madigan has been delayed again, and the GOP is speaking out. Earlier this week, the leading Democrat on the committee delayed any proceedings until after the election. GOP House leader Jim Durkin said it’s another in a series of stonewalling tactics by Democrats to protect Madigan. The House speaker is under federal investigation for his role in a bribery scheme involving ComEd, who has settled their side of the case. Madigan hasn’t been charged, but prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing. Durkin says it’s time for Madigan to answer committee questions, or for Democrats, including Governor J.B. Pritzker to call for his resignation.