Rittenhouse Arrest, Higher Bond Motions Denied, LC Jail Guard Honored
(Kenosha, IL) A Kenosha County Judge has rejected a call to issue a new arrest warrant, or a higher bond for a double murder suspect. Prosecutors argued that Kyle Rittenhouse violated terms of his release, by failing to notify them of a change in address in the proper time frame. The defense said the 18-year-old was in a “safe house” due to threats on his life, and that prosecutors had been aware since November that he no longer lived in Antioch. The new address is now on file, but will be kept secret. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people, and wounding one, during August protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha. He was 17 at the time of the incident, and is expected to argue self-defense at trial.
Lake County, Region 9 Coronavirus Friday
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coronavirus case numbers continue to hold steady, while deaths and other metrics have fallen throughout February. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 151 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease on Thursday, with one related fatality. Deaths have fallen by 12 through the first 11 days of the month when compared to January numbers. Covid-linked hospitalizations in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, have fallen every day in February, and 22 straight days overall. Test positivity currently sits at 5.3% in the Region, the lowest since October 4th.
Coronavirus Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) While the Coronavirus vaccine rollout in Illinois has been much maligned, progress is being made. State Health officials announced that just over 69-thousand new vaccine doses had been administered in the latest 24-hour period. In terms of those considered “fully vaccinated,” the State says nearly 347-thousand residents have received both doses, or 2.72% of the population. Lake County saw 36-hundred shots given during that same 24-hour timeframe. Around 13-thousand County residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, or around 1.86% of the population.
Lake County Jail Guard Honored For Stopping Suicides
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jail guard has been honored by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association as their Correctional Officer of the Year. Elvis Fejzic garnered the statewide recognition for stopping a pair of suicide attempts at the jail during a one month span last year. Fejzic was said to stop a male inmate from choking himself with a bedsheet last August, and an inmate that attempted to hang himself with a t-shirt in September. Ceremonies were discussed for the honored corrections officer, but were never put together because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.