Rise in Covid-19 Cases, But Metrics Remain Good
Coronavirus Sunday Update
Vander Tuuk 7-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Despite a recent rise in Coronavirus cases, metrics across Illinois remain in good shape. The state announced 954 new confirmed cases on Sunday, out of a one-day record of 38,894 tests. Twenty new deaths were announced on Sunday, but none in Lake County, which has recorded just one Covid-19 death in the last 4 days. The state’s positive infection rate and Lake County’s both continued their steady declines…hospitalizations fell for the 4th straight day, after a slight rise last Wednesday, and ICU use by Covid patients fell back after a small jump on Saturday. Both numbers sit just above post-peak lows.
Nursing Home Covid-19 Stats
Vander Tuuk 7-13-20
(Chicago, IL) After a couple of weeks of declining death numbers, Lake County nursing home stats bumped up over the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities in the county make up just 17% of all confirmed Coronavirus cases, but nearly 69% of it’s death toll. Statewide, nursing homes make up just over 15% of all cases, and around 55% of Illinois total death toll. Those numbers have remained relatively stead over the past couple of weeks.
Age Coronavirus Stats in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 7-13-20
(Chicago, IL) As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, the elderly continue to be the most affected in Illinois, despite a rise in cases among young people. According to stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, people 70-plus in Illinois make up just over 12% of confirmed cases, but just over 68% of the state’s death toll. People ages 0-60 make up a clear majority of the state’s Covid-19 instances at over 75%, but make up just over 13% of deaths. Several areas have been warning about a rise in cases among young people as schools make decisions on what to do for the upcoming year. People in Illinois aged 0-29 make up a quarter of the state’s cases, but just 0.4% of the death toll. In Lake County, that same age group makes up 28% of county cases, but make up less than 5 total deaths.
McHenry Man Arrested for Battering Two Near Antioch
Vander Tuuk 7-13-20
(Antioch, IL) A McHenry man is facing several charges, after allegedly battering two young people near Antioch. Russell Brengman is accused of forcing his way into a home on June 10th, and striking a 20-year-old male with a machete and butt end of a rifle. He’s also accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl with the rifle. Brengman fled before police arrived, but was picked up nearby without incident. The 52-year-old now faces charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s due back in court on Thursday.
Two Firefighters Hurt in Lake Zurich Blaze
Vander Tuuk 7-13-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) A fire in Lake Zurich, left three people injured, including two firefighters. The blaze was called in during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 21-thousand block of West Highland Drive. All occupants of the home were able to escape, but one person was slightly injured. The flames were eventually put out by Lake Zurich, and several other assisting departments. Two fire personnel suffered minor injuries. The fire caused some 300-thousand-dollars in damage to the home, but the cause of the incident remains under investigation.