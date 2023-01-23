Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly have a baby girl

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Among Riley Keough‘s words, read by her Aussie stuntman husband Ben Smith-Petersen at her mom Lisa Marie Presley‘s memorial service Sunday, was a mention that the couple now have a daughter.

Now a rep for the Mad Max: Fury Road star confirmed to Page Six that the couple, married since 2015, welcomed a child at some point, but it’s not known when or what the baby’s name is.

On Sunday, an emotional Smith-Petersen eulogized his late mother-in-law with Riley’s written words, expressing in part, “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me…”

Riley also said of her mother, who died on January 12 at age 54, “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Presley was laid to rest Thursday at her father Elvis’ Graceland estate, where the memorial service was held Sunday morning. Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to Benjamin, her son and Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at 27.

Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood.

