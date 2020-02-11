Reward Offered in Deerfield Hit and Run That Injured Young Boy
(Deerfield, IL) A family is offering a large reward, and police are looking for suspects in a hit and run incident in Deerfield. A 12-year-old non-verbal autistic boy was struck by a vehicle in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place around 7:10 on Friday night. The boy’s family says he was able to slip out of the house unnoticed before the incident that left him hospitalized with critical injuries. Police say they are looking for a dark colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with extensive front passenger side damage. The family is offering a 10-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to a conviction.
Crash on Route 41 Sends Three to Hospital
(Gurnee, IL) A crash in the Gurnee area sent three people to the hospital. The incident took place on Monday night, around 7:30 at Routes 41 and 21. Fire officials say the crash involved at least one car, and a semi. Two people were taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment, while a third victim was transferred to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. Conditions of all of the injured parties is currently unknown. The crash shut down both directions of Route 41 for several hours…and remains under investigation.
Phone Scam Alert From Lake County Sheriff’s Office
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say another phone scam is making it’s way through the area. In the latest scam, people are being contacted by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, and requesting money or gift cards for an individual not complying with a subpoena. Authorities say the Sheriff’s Office will never contact someone for any kind of payment over the phone, and will never request payment in the form of a gift card.
Voter Registration Fallout Continues, Charges Could Come For Illegal Votes
CHICAGO (AP) A mistake in Illinois’ automatic voter registration system could mean deportation, criminal charges or both for a handful of immigrants who cast ballots. Hundreds of people who acknowledged that they weren’t U.S. citizens were mistakenly registered. Sixteen of them voted. The fiasco has triggered a partisan battle, infuriated voter advocacy groups and forced immigrant rights activists to do damage control.