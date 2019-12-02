Retail Theft Suspects Arrested After Chase
(Deer Park, IL) Three women were arrested and charged after reportedly stealing several items, then leading Lake County Sheriff’s officials on a short chase. The incident took place November 29th when deputies recognized the occupants of a vehicle from previous retail thefts in the Chicagoland area. An attempt to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, was unsuccessful, and a short chase took place. The three women then attempted to flee on foot, but all were taken into custody. One suspect, 18-year-old Jonva Vivetter, was hit with two felonies…she also had several outstanding warrants in and around Lake County. Her bond was set at 250-thousand dollars. The two other suspects were hit with misdemeanor charges.
Lake Barrington Fire Kills One
(Lake Barrington, IL) A woman was killed after a fire in the Lake Barrington area. The blaze broke out at a home in the Lake Barrington Shores community early Friday. The woman’s identity has not been released, but she is believed to have been 77-years of age. The fire caused some 125-thousand-dollars to the home. It’s also believed that the fire was accidental in nature, though an official cause has not been released.
Financial disclosure a target of lawmakers’ ethics quest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Ethics scandals rocking the Illinois Statehouse this fall have lawmakers promising to tighten rules around influencing legislation. One focus is on financial disclosure. More than 26,000 legislators and other state employees must annually file a statement of economic interest. Experts say it falls short. One expert says the Illinois form requires reporting income, dividends and capital gains, but that it falls short of an explanation of how they were obtained. Another expert says Illinois needs a law prohibiting lawmakers to vote on issues where they have conflicts of interest.