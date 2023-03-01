Results From Tuesday Night Waukegan and North Chicago Primaries

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) Voter turnout was extremely low in Tuesday night’s Waukegan and North Chicago Primary election. Unofficial results, which do not include late arriving and provision ballots, show a lead for Anthony Coleman for the 2nd Ward Alderman race in North Chicago. Several Alderman races were on the ballot in Waukegan with current leaders being Jose Guzman in Ward 2, Juan Martinez in Ward 3, Victor Felix in Ward 4, Keith Turner in Ward 6, Michael Donnenwirth in Ward 7 and Lynn Florian in Ward 8. Voter turnout was a meager 7.6%. Election result numbers can be found here.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-1-23)