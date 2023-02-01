Restraining Order Against Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban Upheld

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. A three-judge panel for the 5th District Appellate Court on Tuesday affirmed the restraining order issued Jan. 20 by an Effingham County circuit judge. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The law was enacted largely in response to the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park that left 7 dead and several people injured. It prohibits the manufacture or possession of semiautomatic handguns and rifles and says existing guns must be registered with state police. If officially enacted, nearly 80 county Sheriff’s say they will not enforce it.

