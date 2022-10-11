Residential Fire Leaves Behind Damage, No Injuries in Libertyville

(Libertyville, IL) A fire in Libertyville left a home damaged. Fire officials say they were called on Monday evening to a residence in the 500-block of Golf Road. Authorities say witnesses described a small explosion before the fire broke out. The flames were put out and the residence was searched, but no one was found inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-22)