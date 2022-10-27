Report: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are “glad” they “cleared the air”

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are reportedly “glad” they are on the same page and are moving past their drama.

The two shocked their respective fanbases by posing together and flashing smiles for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month.

This run-in followed Hailey’s tell-all interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast about the bullying she’s experienced since marrying Justin Bieber. After the episode posted, Selena took to social media to condemn the “vile and disgusting” way Hailey has been treated.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source connected to the two following their in-person meetup, and the spy claimed both Hailey and Selena “are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly.”

“Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter,” the source continued.

The outlet previously spoke to another source connected with the trio and they revealed, “Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives… They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

It appears the ladies are moving on from the drama, which sparked in 2018 after Justin proposed to Hailey two months after he and Selena ended their on-and-off-again relationship for good.

Selena will be releasing her tell-all documentary — Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — November 4 on Apple TV; it will take fans on an unflinching tour of her emotional and mental journey over the past six years.

As for Hailey, the source explains she and Justin are “focusing on their work, as well as their mental and physical health.”

